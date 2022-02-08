Capitol Theatre Seeks Boost to Annual City Funding

Nelson's Capitol Theatre is seeking a boost in annual City funding, heard during operational presentations to Council back on January 25th.

Historical funding to the Theatre includes $55,000 in 1990 and $70,000 in 2020. This year's $130,000 ask makes up for inflation while also aiming to cushion the anticipated return to regular programming and increased operational costs. The group also hoped to fund staff wages and a new outreach position to help attract community members post-pandemic.

Councillor Cal Renwick tells presenters that raising prices isn't always a bad business move:

“You mentioned in your presentation that you’re trying to keep rental prices and ticket prices affordable. You know every time you step into the capitol theatre it’s a special experience and everybody is charging more for everything. Please don’t sell yourself short….”

Other Councillors asked about the membership and board structure, donations and much more.

Operating expenses have ranged from $64,000 to $72,000 over the last five years but are expected to rise to $80,000. Current gross staff wages at the Capitol have increased from $153,000 in 2017 to $170,000 last year, but they fall below the industry standard despite the 2% annual rise with inflation. The theatre estimates the industry standard would total $207,000 for the six staff members currently on board.

