Castlegar Airport Goes Cancellation Free Through June and July

Castlegar's Airport has had a busy past couple of months but flight cancellations have seen a dip.

City Council heard from Airport Manager Maciej Habrych on Monday, August 14th:

“June was amazing, so no cancellations with about 75% full flights in and out which was good to see and that was topped with an even better July with, once again, zero cancellations and about 87% full planes.”

Habrych also had an update for ongoing projects:

“We are working ahead with the apron (expansion) construction design and then from there we’ll make a decision in terms of construction timelines and I’ll be sure to pass along any updates when the time is right….”

One City Councillor inquired about flight delays:

“So there’s on-time performance due to airport constrictions and that can be a security delay, (and) that can be anything related to an airport operation. But the only delays we’ve been seeing are the air traffic delays in and out of Vancouver, which are essentially a testament to the staffing issues going through the industry.” explains the Airport Manager

The apron is currently over capacity to house aerial fire fighting resources.