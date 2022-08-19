Castlegar Airport Records 93% Reliability Through July

Monday's Castlegar City Council meeting covered West Kootenay Regional Airport upgrades, flights and more through July.

Airport Manager Maciej Habrych says it was a busy July in the sky:

“Vancouver we’re seeing about 60% loads, Calgary at 50%. We did have three cancellations per route for a total of six out of 85 total flights which resulted in a 93% success rate.”

The parking situation is one item on the Airport Manager’s to-do list, but Habrych says it won't be a cheap project:

“Traditionally we’d have what I’d like to see and where it needs to go frankly, is a gate system, where you get a ticket in and you pay on your way out. So really that does a bunch of things; it controls it with the customer so they can pay either inside or on exit and it maximizes our revenue.“

Habrych adds he’s also pursuing airport seating upgrades both inside and outside of the hold room, but they won't have the charging ports sought by one City Councillor:

“…. If we’re looking to do a proper electrified system (then) you’re looking at a significant cost of about between $600 and $800 per seat and that would be a consideration with any expansions of the terminal itself.”

Both airport internet speed and video surveillance services have also seen recent upgrades. Other ongoing projects include the Hold Room Expansion with construction expected this fall.