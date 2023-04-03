Castlegar Airport Sees 82 Percent Reliability Through February
Castlegar City Council was recently briefed on February’s operations at the West Kootenay Regional Airport.
Airport Manager Maciej Habrych had this update for City Council:
“We saw about 50% load factor in and out and we had five cancellations resulting in 82% reliability, so that was okay, a lot of it had to do with the early weather in February….”
Mayor Maria McFaddin passed along a message to Castlegar’s Airport Manager:
“Someone contacted me and said they’d got cancelled, not because of weather or on Castlegar’s side, it was actually Vancouver cancelled all of the flights but they said staff at the airport was fabulous and spent a couple hours with her trying to figure out how to get her where she needed to go.”
One project being focused on this year is expanding the airport apron.
The City has received over two-million dollars in grants for this work and a Request for Proposals was anticipated to go out last week (February 27th).
Castlegar City Council is back in action today and the Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.
-
Nelson Food Centre ED Addresses a Changing Food Access LandscapeA recent meeting for Nelson's five food access services covered the closure of Salvation Army's hot meal program and the group's combined coverage for the area.
-
Trail RCMP Report Spans Assault with Weapon, Weapon Possession, moreThis past Sunday, April 2nd, saw police respond at 12:45PM as a 39-year Trail man was allegedly assaulted with a cane by a 28-year-old Trail man in the 1400-block of Bay Avenue.
-
Wanted 46 Year Old Evading Arrest, Connections to West KootenaysEthier is described as six-feet tall and 183 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes (pictured above).
-
Penticton Leads Playoff Series Over Trail Smoke Eaters 2-0The Smokies fell to the defending BCHL champions 8-2 on Friday and 8-4 Saturday giving The Vees a 2-0 series lead.
-
Castlegar Council Hears Request to Dissolve StrataThe strata at Emerald Crescent Road includes 62 lots and 61 detached single family homes but residents are reportedly keen to simply their services and hand over the reins.
-
Drag Storytime Performer Speaks to Statement by Nelson PoliceBirkley Valks was attacked for his efforts online but tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that he expects the Nelson Public Library will have faced even more threats.
-
Manslaughter Trial Continues in Nelson, Emergency Personnel TestifiesYesterday heard from varying emergency service representatives, including two individuals who were present during an autopsy performed at Abbotsford Regional Hospital just days after an incident on Nelson’s Baker Street.
-
Castlegar City Council Discusses Wind Phone ConceptCastlegar Hospice Society's Suzanne Lehbauer detailed a story on an old phone booth that was setup in a garden to connect with the deceased.
-
Grand Forks RCMP Sergeant Details Theft, Check-Stop, Truck RecoveryPolice learned on Wednesday, March 15th, that back on March 4th a vehicle that was secured at the Paulson Cross Country ski area off Highway 3 was broken into. Then on Sunday, March 19th at 10:20AM, police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle stationed at the end of Negraeff Road.