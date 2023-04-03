Castlegar Airport Sees 82 Percent Reliability Through February

Castlegar City Council was recently briefed on February’s operations at the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

Airport Manager Maciej Habrych had this update for City Council:

“We saw about 50% load factor in and out and we had five cancellations resulting in 82% reliability, so that was okay, a lot of it had to do with the early weather in February….”

Mayor Maria McFaddin passed along a message to Castlegar’s Airport Manager:

“Someone contacted me and said they’d got cancelled, not because of weather or on Castlegar’s side, it was actually Vancouver cancelled all of the flights but they said staff at the airport was fabulous and spent a couple hours with her trying to figure out how to get her where she needed to go.”

One project being focused on this year is expanding the airport apron.

The City has received over two-million dollars in grants for this work and a Request for Proposals was anticipated to go out last week (February 27th).

Castlegar City Council is back in action today and the Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.