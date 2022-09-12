Castlegar Airport Sees 95% Reliability Through August, more

Cancel-gar who? The West Kootenay Regional Airport recorded 95% reliability through August.

Castlegar City Council heard that and more last Monday, September 6th, from Airport Manager Maciej Habrych:

“We did have a 95% reliability rate, a lot of that was due to operational issues outside of our control so I think we’re in good shape that way. We did have Transport Canada come visit the site last week to do a site visit and also meet and greet with myself. Generally speaking they left happy with the progress of the airport….”

“We’ll have seven days daily for both Vancouver and Calgary; times are still the same. That’s until the end of month and then we’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t have much to share after that but I do know starting next week (September 12th) it’s seven days a week both Calgary (and) Vancouver.”

“We did submit an ACAP application a few months back regarding an apron and taxiway extension. So we did receive word that the project was qualified at 100% funding which is awesome. But I just want to note that when I say qualified, it’s shortlisted; it’s not approved. We should have that decision by the end of the year at the earliest, if not by March.” adds Castlegar’s Airport Manager

A newly purchased snow plow for the facility is expected to arrive next month.

