Castlegar Airport Sees 96% Reliability Through June

Last Monday's Castlegar City Council meeting, July 18th, breezed through last month's operations at the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

Airport Manager Maciej Habrych speaks to June's reliability:

“…. Out of 53 flights we only saw 2 cancellations which equates to 96% reliability in the month of June which is great. We’ve experienced about a 56-57% load factor in and out so that’s good to see that stability.”

“…. Air Canada has singled that they are bumping up Calgary to six times a week as of August 1st which is nice to see…. Aside from that; Capital Projects: The Runway Edge Lights work is scheduled to start the week of August 8th….”

Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff commends the facility's teamwork but not without sharing some community concern:

“….People in the holding area when the two flights come in…. I’ve had some people complain to me that the lineup to get into the holding is way out…. and in an airport people are all messed up and it’s chaos there sometimes….”

Habrych explains that consultation has been held and a concept to temporarily expand the holding room should be going to tender shortly. He adds that load capacities between the Vancouver and Calgary flights are fairly similar.