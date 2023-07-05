Castlegar Airport Sees 97 Percent Reliability Through May

Castlegar City Council recently heard about May's operations at the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

Here's Airport Manager Maciej Habrych:

“We actually had a relatively good May, one cancellation resulting in 97% reliability for the month and we are seeing the load factors increase with one flight a day; that’s to be expected. We have about an average of 66% full plane.”

Habrych had more than just statistics:

“It’s construction season…. At the airport. We are starting the first phase of the apron expansion with the underground fuel tank removal, so we can conduct an environmental assessment before the actual paving and construction work happens later on this summer hopefully….”

“…. The whole airport will be serviced by what they call is a bowser…. It’s a fuel truck. That’s standard practice. Underground fuel tanks in general aren’t best practices for aviation so a standard fuel truck is really standard.”

Readers can use hyperlinks throughout this article to read about West Kootenay Regional Airport operations through March, February, December and much more.