Castlegar Approves Grant Applications to Strategic Priorities Fund

Castlegar Council has approved grant applications to both work on a Liquid Waste Management Plan and expand the West Kootenay Regional Airport Terminal.

The Management Plan document aims to seek community-specific solutions to wastewater management through three stages, with stage 1 work already budgeted. The proposed airport expansion comes facing newer and larger aircrafts that need more space and higher levels of service.

City Manager Chris Barlow explains only the City's portion of the airport intersection should be impacted:

“So the total project value is approximately $10-million and we’re seeking six-million dollars of that. We would like to prepare the airport for full build-out and full return to passenger count so that includes the access as well as parking…. We are not actually at this time preparing to do anything to the actual Ministry of Transportation’s intersection. If at that time we’re completely redoing the alignment and they want to make some changes than that’s something we will evaluate at that time but it’s not a part of this project….”

“The South Sewage Treatment Plant will be a big part of this (Liquid Waste Management Plan) Project, but as you said it is going to be a longer term plan looking at what the city needs holistically, so that will be a little further down the road and if council remembers back to the budgeting process we kind of broke it down into those two stages….” he adds

The grant applications are going to the Strategic Priorities Fund through BC’s Canada Community-Building Fund Program. Up to six-million dollars is being sought to support proposed airport developments and up to $360,000 is benefitting liquid waste management planning. Barlow adds he expects to hear back by the end of 2022.