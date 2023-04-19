Castlegar CAO Addresses Grant Funding for Terminal Expansion, more

The City of Castlegar has received grant moneys from the Union of BC Municipalities Strategic Priorities Fund for further expansion efforts at the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow to learn more:

“Six-million dollars towards a 13.4 million dollar project. So the total project.... the big piece was a major upgrade and expansion to the terminal building as well as parking upgrades, parking lot increasing as well as access to the airport and intersection upgrades.”

Barlow says the goal was identified in Castlegar's Airport Master Plan, adopted about four years ago:

“It follows on a number of other successful projects that we’ve got built out of the master plan so that was runway edge lighting, the RNP (Required Navigation Performance) work that we did, we got grant funding last year for an airside apron expansion and then the last remaining projects in the first phase of the masterplan was airport terminal expansion as well as groundside improvements.”

“One of the things identified in our airport master plan is targeting the use of Q-400 aircrafts flying into our airport as our main aircraft and that happened about a year ago. With that though what changes is, they’re larger aircrafts and (have) more passenger capabilities and so we have to look at our overall terminal to understand how we’re going to accommodate that growth of the number of passengers coming in on flights. As well as we’re anticipating increases in overall passenger count for the region.” he adds

The City's Airport Master Plan was adopted four years ago and outlines growth over the next 20 years.

Barlow explains this is good news for our area and not just the City, as airport upgrades benefit the region as a whole. The City’s CAO also commends Airport Manager Maciej Habrych for helping secure grant funding and bridge partnerships to support the airport masterplan's vision.