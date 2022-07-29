Castlegar CAO Awarded Certificates in Local Government

Castlegar's Chief Administrative Officer was honoured for his service last week, July 18th.

CAO Chris Barlow was awarded certificates in both local government Service Delivery and Administration.

Mayor Kirk Duff shared some words from the Provincial Board of Examiners:

“…. Now this (letter) was dated November 29th 2021, so we were in the middle still of COVID and it wasn’t in person; it took a while and now here we are…. ‘A major function of the board is the granting of certificates in local government to local government officials who qualify under the regulations of the board. Christopher is to be commended on this achievement which recognizes both his academic qualifications and work experience in the local government field. Yours truly, Nicola Marotz, Chair of the Board of Examiners.”

CAO Barlow was eager to share some words of his own:

“…. This is all in support from the City, both staff supporting me as well as council and just a great organization that has allowed me to further both my experience and my education, so thankyou very much.”

The Chief Administrative Officer has held various titles during his over 18-year tenure, including Engineering Technician and Director of Transportation and Civic Works. An outgoing member of staff was also recognized last week with Castlegar's Emergency Social Services Director receiving a framed picture.