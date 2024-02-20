Castlegar City Council Considers Community Grant Requests

Castlegar City Council considered a pair of Community Grant Program funding requests earlier this month, February 5th, with adoption set for today, February 20th.

Castlegar Special Olympics is seeking $500 to host a swim meet on March 16th for athletes across the region.

Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff was keen to approve the application:

“…. (I’m) 100% in favor I can’t recall them ever coming and asking for money and $500 is a very small amount so I’m 100% behind this.”

The second funding request was for $1700 from the Kootenay Gallery of Art to support a West Kootenay Camera Club Photo Show.

Councillor Shirley Falstead wasn't happy about turning down the gallery:

“I cannot support not giving that funding…. The Art Gallery is an amazing organization and from time to time expenses come along that they just could not have budgeted for.”

Councillor Brian Bogle wasn't sure if the Gallery's request was fair to other cultural organizations:

“Having them (groups) come at different times, I don’t know if it is actually a fair way of doing it…. I would like to see us just have them all together at the same time whenever we approve funding for them.”

City Council’s decision should be known by the end of today.

Council’s agenda also includes WildsafeBC appearing as a delegation and the 2024-2028 Financial Plan proposed for adoption.