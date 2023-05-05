Castlegar City Council Considers Location for Castle Play Structure

Phase Three of Castlegar's Millennium Park and Pond Project is proceeding with consideration of a play structure, a natural interpretive trail and other amenities.

Monday, May 1st, heard City Council approve the location for a 12-metre high play structure, as well as all three proposed accessible play structures. The new equipment will replace an existing playground east of the 5th street parking lot at Millennium Park; one of four proposed destinations. Adoption goes May 15th.

Mayor Maria McFaddin says community feedback has been torn, but ultimately the decision comes down to indigenous and interest holder consultation:

“…. A few parents (that) are happy with it being close to the washrooms and also on the other side, ones who would rather have it in the trees. So I don’t really know what the right option is but I believe why it ended up as option four was because part of our process through that was realizing impact and the desire of our partners that we were discussing with….”

City officials had met with Sinixt Confederacy through the Colville Confederated Tribes and the Kootenay Native Plant Society representatives; both of which expressed concern over the loss or relocation of Camas, a culturally significant native plant found within Millennium Park.

Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff was happy with accessibility play equipment; all three of which got the green light:

“When this came and I kept talking about accessibility these are the things that are out there, these are pretty standard. Because you know we were talking about people with accessible needs and that…. And there’s only certain playground structures that actually deal with that. So I think this will all work, just not a blue color.”

“We were forced to shortlist. There’s a few options out there. We did talk to School District 20 to get their input on them, rather than just coming up with the options ourselves and we did receive favorable comment. We also tried to reach out to Kootenay Family Place….” adds Manager of Engineering & Infrastructure Travis Christianson

The main 12-metre high amenity is set to be Canada's largest castle play structure.