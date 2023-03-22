Castlegar City Council Discusses Wind Phone Concept

A recent presentation to Castlegar City Council proposed a Wind Phone be installed at Millennium Park.

Castlegar Hospice Society's Suzanne Lehbauer detailed a story on an old phone booth that was setup in a garden to connect with the deceased. These Wind phones are often found in unconnected telephone booths where visitors can hold one-way conversations with those that have passed on.

The presenter proposed a less-costly option but Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff had an appetite for something grander:

“You guys do wonderful work and you know I say that often…. So why did you pick that one and not like a phone booth or something? Like I’m thinking if you have a backer for this it could actually be a little bit bigger and exquisite so it could maybe be a part of our Communities in Bloom or something.”

There was more than just one elected official on March 6th that was keen to hear more:

“I’d love to see pricing for a bigger option than what you’re mentioning just because I think it’s really important and I think it could be really special to have something like that in our community. But I’d like to see it done, you know, just spectacularly well.” says Councillor Darcy Bell

“I know all the good work that you and your team do in our community and I think the wind phone would be a great addition to Millennium Park.” adds Councillor Brian Bogle

Castlegar City Council hopes to see a more formal request presented on one of their next agendas.