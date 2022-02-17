Castlegar City Council Gets Ball Rolling in OCP, Zoning Bylaw Reviews

With next steps approved at last week's Castlegar City Council meeting, February 7th, the City’s Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw are in store for a long awaited review.

Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff is thrilled to be undertaking the process during her eleven years on council:

“We kept saying we needed to do this because really it’s a great tool that will kind of lay the foundation for the future of everything that is happening in Castlegar, and it’s always a good thing to look at it (in) ten, twenty years you know? Just to see if we’re getting it right….”

Mayor Kirk Duff commends members of the community-led Task Force that will help support the roughly 18-month process:

“It’s all part of our revitalizing of our internal systems and we’re looking for all the good ideas, good improvements; everything that helps out the whole development process and this is an opportunity for people….”

The OCP review could take up to 1500 hours and was adopted in 2011. The Zoning Bylaw could take an additional 400 hours and was adopted in 1999.

“Kudos is definitely in order for the people that sat at the table and help point the compass that has got us here to where we are today, and I happen to know a lot of parts, you know being a part of this council, how many decisions were made based on what was written in the Official Community Plan.” adds Councillor Bergen Price

Council has now directed staff to issue a Request for Proposals for the reviews, which were initially outlined in the City's 2019-2023 Strategic Plan to enable strategic objective incorporation, avoidance of duplication of effort and more. Terms of Reference are also being established for a community-based task force. Said taskforce will provide support throughout the process by sharing engagement ideas, identifying issues, opportunities, recommendations and more.