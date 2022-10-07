Castlegar City Council Green-Lights Sani-Dump Design Work

Castlegar City Council looks to be leaning towards Heritage Way for the relocation of the sanitary dump facility that closed back in July.

Monday, October 3rd, saw staff given the green light for detailed design work at Heritage Way, as well as to determine fees for sani-dump users. Staff had narrowed down seven options to just four: Heritage Way, Airport Lands, Columbia Avenue or Millennium Park, but RV traffic complements some spots more than others.

Councillor Cheryl Macleod wasn't the only official disappointed with those options:

“I really wish that there was an option inside the City limits that would have worked better, because I truly believe that part of the deal was that we wanted them to be inside Castlegar, right? I mean it’s our tax money that’s paying for it and it would be nice to have people being drawn into Castlegar. I didn’t think about the turning around…. So that makes perfect sense….”

Councillor Maria McFaddin questioned whether or not the options were worth going ahead:

“…. Even some of that population that would want it, that are supportive of it, would be for tourism purposes right? They want to be bringing the business into town and currently this wouldn’t be bringing them into town. But then I think about the Doukhobor Society; it might bring traffic there that normally wouldn’t be looking at it.”

Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff fears the $415,000 estimated price could grow if road work is necessary:

“You know if we had to upgrade the road and signage and all that stuff, all that adds to it and pretty soon we’re probably over half a million dollars. You know, where is that money coming from? How much revenue are we going to get? Are we going to get enough even to cover the maintenance of it: Eight thousand dollars? So I have a lot of concerns and I don’t know how I’m going to vote on this.”

Design and user fee estimates will be finalized for 2023 budget considerations.