Castlegar City Council Hears October Airport Report
Last week's Castlegar City Council meeting, November 21st, heard a report on October’s operations at the West Kootenay Regional Airport.
Airport Manager Maciej Habrych explains:
“We actually enjoyed a pretty successful month with just one cancellation due to weather and we had about a 75% load factor of passengers going in and out which is really good.”
“I have no passenger stats (for November) just given it’s not available yet. But to date we’ve had seven cancellations, seven of which being weather related, which is quite typical of the season here.”
“The runway edge lights are near commissioning. They are installed (and) they are functionally working; it’s just a function of Transport Canada approval to get it operational and then having Nav Canada, Transport Canada and myself having an understanding of operations. Ensuring it’s not operating at night, which would violate our certificate.” adds Habrych
A practice emergency exercise was planned for the airport last Wednesday, which is mandatory every four years.
Castlegar Fire Department Attends Vehicle FireThe cause of the blaze remains under investigation but mechanical and electrical failures are suspected in this case.
Nelson City Council Hears from WildsafeBCAn unprecedented season saw over 400 black bear sightings this year, which is lower than in 2021, but with the highest number of black bears destroyed within City Limits. Human generated garbage remains the main animal attractant.
Nelson Council Briefed on Preliminary Phase 2 for Primary Bike RoutePhase 2 looks to connect Rosemont with Uphill and Selkirk College, but greater goals for the overarching project include reducing vehicle congestion and increasing community health.
Castlegar Council Reconsiders Distributing Donation MoneysTwo-thousand dollars donated to Castlegar RCMP went before City Council back in May, before being ear-marked for cooling centres which didn't utilize the money this year.
Castlegar Council Considers Columbia Zoning AmendmentCouncil passed first two readings for the motion proposing to permit 12 acres of the subject property to be used for indoor micro cannabis cultivating and processing.
Nelson Police Present Budget Increase Request to City CouncilThe over $275,000 requested budget increase would raise the total from $3.99-million to $4.27-million, supporting both additional operational and training costs for the Nelson Police Department.
Updated: Interior Health Announces GF Staffing IncentivesAdditional staff are needed to stabilize emergency services and reduce the risk of interruptions after limited staffing temporarily closed Boundary Hospital's inpatient beds back in March.
WildsafeBC Presents Year in Review to Castlegar City CouncilThis year saw 232 total animal reports; down from last year's 317 reports and more than in both 2020 and 2019. There were 187 black bear reports this year; down from last year’s 231 black bears.
Trail RCMP Report Sees Two Taken into CustodyPolice responded to a complaint of a man sleeping inside a running vehicle on Glover Road, initially finding items including a loaded shotgun.