Castlegar City Council Hears October Airport Report

Last week's Castlegar City Council meeting, November 21st, heard a report on October’s operations at the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

Airport Manager Maciej Habrych explains:

“We actually enjoyed a pretty successful month with just one cancellation due to weather and we had about a 75% load factor of passengers going in and out which is really good.”

“I have no passenger stats (for November) just given it’s not available yet. But to date we’ve had seven cancellations, seven of which being weather related, which is quite typical of the season here.”

“The runway edge lights are near commissioning. They are installed (and) they are functionally working; it’s just a function of Transport Canada approval to get it operational and then having Nav Canada, Transport Canada and myself having an understanding of operations. Ensuring it’s not operating at night, which would violate our certificate.” adds Habrych

A practice emergency exercise was planned for the airport last Wednesday, which is mandatory every four years.