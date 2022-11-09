Castlegar City Council Holds Inaugural Meeting

(A screenshot taken from the City's livestream while Mayor McFaddin is sworn-in)

It's a new term for Castlegar City Council and Monday's Inaugural Meeting swore-in three new faces to Council Chambers, plus a familiar face as Mayor.

New to City Council are Darcy Bell, Shirley Falstead and Sandy Bojechko. Former City Councillor Maria McFaddin was sworn in as the new Mayor and returning City Councillors are Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff, Cherryl MacLeod and Brian Bogle.

Mayor McFaddin had lots to say, including comments on her five-vote victory over former Mayor Lawrence Chernoff:

“I’m really thankful for the community. I am aware that I’m here by a very narrow margin and I hold that weight. I hold the weight of there are many of our citizens that I have to earn the respect of, that I have to earn the right to be able to speak for you and I hope that I can do that….”

McFaddin also spoke to another former Mayor, Bruno Tassone:

“He’s the reason I’m sitting here and I’m thankful for that. I’m thankful that he saw things in me that I didn’t see in myself and chose to call them out. He chose to encourage me to run four years ago and again to run for this position now. Thank-you to him.”

Manager of Corporate Services Nicole Brown says there wasn't a huge voter turnout:

“Voter turnout for the 2022 Election was 29%. This was down 8.1 (percent) from the 2021 by-election and down 17.2 (percent) from the 2018 General Election. The City of Castlegar had 6221 voters registered on the provincial voters list, we had 71 new registrations, 22 registered non-resident property electors and two new registrations for non-resident property electors for a total of 6316 eligible voters…. We had 1852 total voters come out.”

Mayor McFaddin promises to listen to everyone and understand all perspectives, but adds that no matter how many opinions will differ, the community is better together.