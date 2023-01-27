Castlegar City Council Talks Advisory Team, Community Plan Review

Castlegar is reviewing their Community Plan and City Council has adopted both a Communications and Engagement Plan and Advisory Committee Terms.

An Advisory Committee would be most active during launch, engagement and choice making periods for the Community Plan Review, featuring a range of local organizations and members of City Council.

Mayor Maria McFaddin was impressed with proposed Advisory Committee members:

“I just appreciate the take as going with organizations that represent certain things and then them deciding who is best there, and yeah I was looking through this to see if there’s any gaps and I don’t really see any major gaps. I think you’re capturing the majority of public groups and categories that I think the majority our constituents would fall into one of these.”

Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff was also content:

“I’m really excited about this and it’s very thorough and I can’t wait ‘til it starts. So good job everybody that had their hands into this.”

There was however a friendly amendment to send three council representatives instead of just two:

“The only thing is I would want somebody from the planning committee there to over-“ says Sherstobitoff “And I was thinking the same so either yourself or myself Councillor Bogle….” The Mayor chimed in

The lengthy process is estimated to see Adoption of a new Community Plan by next winter.