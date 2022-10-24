Castlegar City Council Talks Bio Solids, Awards Tender

Castlegar City Council authorized a budget amendment and awarded a project tender earlier this month for the Biosolids Reuse Program.

A centrifuging project earlier this year at the South Sewage Treatment Plant left plenty of bio solids behind and removal is timely as the matter already removed was stored inadequately on-site.

Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow says the City has applied to fund their own Centrifuge System three times, valued at over four million dollars:

“Bio solids: Are we going to be dealing with them forever? Yes. I mean it’s the bane of almost every sewage treatment plant. It’s the end product, everyone’s got to get rid of it, which we’ve been advocating for years to be able to build a centrifuge building with air scrubbers to be reducing as much of the solids as possible and then hauling off site at a regular basis. But that doesn’t come with a small price tag….”

Director of Municipal Services Chris Hallam explains this work will impact community concerns of odor:

“We’re anticipating for there to be increased odors when we’re loading up these bio solids because we’ll be disturbing them. So there’s a good chance the odors will increase during the duration of the loading…. It will probably be a couple weeks worth of loading to get rid of all the material that we need to.”

Councillor Cheryl MacLeod was not happy:

“If it means we have to borrow the money I really don’t care. I think that the people, like listening to them describe what it was like yesterday afternoon trying to be out on their patios, I could probably almost throw up in my mouth. Right? So I don’t think that they deserve to put up with this any longer; (not) for a day longer….”

CAO Chris Barlow adds while the Centrifuge System was previously priced at over four million dollars, it might cost even more now.