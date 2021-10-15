Castlegar City Council Talks Complex Prices

A late addition to Castlegar City Council's agenda last week saw Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff raise community concerns on increased prices to recreation complexes. She says the price-hike comes while amenity-access is reduced and seniors can only afford three visits per week now down from seven.

Councillor Brian Bogle says he too is hearing from community members:

“Seniors are very upset about this and I agree with Councillor Heaton-Sherstobitoff. The last thing we want is for people in the community to stop exercising (and) stop utilizing the facility, because at times people don’t mind a small increase, but when it’s that big all at once…. “

“As a City we owe it to our residents to do our due diligence before we vote on something that people are going to be upraged [sic] with and I want a healthy community and this is not the way to do it. So I would hope that you guys take this back concerned.” says Councillor Sherstobitoff to Director Mayor Kirk Duff and Alternative Director Councillor Dan Rye.

Councillor Rye explains the price increase follows multiple years of discussion and is not Castlegar-specific. Mayor Duff had planned a meeting to learn more and thanks Councillor Sherstobitoff for raising the issue, suggesting he'll forward the discussion to his talks with the Regional District.