Castlegar City Council Talks Physician Recruitment

Monday's Physician Recruitment update presented to Castlegar City Council suggests the City has more doctors on-hand than most communities it's size.

The project has hired five full times doctors over seven years and then some - with 17 doctors currently on-hand between emergency, clinics and more. The city had just 10 local doctors when the project first started out. The ideal number of filled positions is reportedly 16 but the delegation explains that doesn't account for part-time employment. Councillors were keen to continue the communities' momentum with a plethora of questions to the delegation and even some local medical professionals in the gallery:

“What would you say are your top three challenges you hear from people who are looking for a place to relocate and wouldn’t choose Castlegar…? I guess some context is to always for us to think through ‘okay is any of this in our control?’, it’s always that idea of a lot it isn’t, you know we can’t control our funding models, we can’t control…. our hospitals a lot of those of things. But there may be things that are in our control that we can be thinking through.” asked Councillor Maria McFaddin

“I hear it every day and you see it every day; every community in the country is looking for doctors so what can we do to be a ‘leg up’? Maybe you can’t answer that I don’t know….” asked Councillor Dan Rye

The delegation says Castlegar already has a leg up by facilitating the program and meeting in the first place, adding there are only two Community Recruiters currently in BC and Northern Health wants to mirror work being done in our area. They say while country-life doesn't suit everybody, especially couples or those more accustomed to the City, they don't have much data on reasons people might favor other communities.

The presentation walked council through the process of touring incoming medical professionals around the area and showing off amenities that might interest them, but Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff says there’s no side of the community that recruiters should feel shied away from:

“That feels bad because I’ve sat here for 11 years and our community had just grown leaps and bounds: Population, business wise, beatification, what people are trying to do right? I would think that our potential doctors would want to see the good the bad and the ugly right? Every community has those so I encourage you to show everything we have, even if it’s bad or ugly because over time we’re going to fix it; that’s what we’re here for right?”

A local doctor in the gallery suggested the City focus on adding green space. Another crowd member emphasized how invaluable the recruitment position is; explaining recruitment used to be carried out by the doctors themselves and was much more complicated.