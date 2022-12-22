Castlegar City Council Talks Temporary Public Toilets

Castlegar's Integrated Services Collaborative looks to be getting their wish granted by City Council: Up to $1000 in pumping fees for temporarily public toilets.

Trowlex is donating three portable toilet units and the City is mulling over potential locations. Monday, December 19th, saw Castlegar City Council pass motions to get the ball rolling.

Mayor Maria McFaddin explains that partners have stepped up to cover maintenance and cleaning:

“We did try this in the past, it hit some road blocks and some issues and so this solution I think solves some of that, of who is taking care them and making sure there is a point person. There will be a point person, all of those things and we are working with them on locations.”

Councillor Cherryl MacLeod hopes to find a permanent solution for the seasonal concern:

“I’m all in favour of this, I’m just curious if at some pint we’re going to have a conversation about long term having something that is heated. Because I think that is another band aid right? It’s better than nothing but it would be nice to have some place that was heated.”

“Selkirk College is actually taking on a little review research of what other communities are doing and if there is something permanent. So hopefully sometime in the spring they’ll probably have an answer or something to bring back to that committee so the idea is to have a permanent place, maybe bathrooms and showers.” responds Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff

Council has also committed to insuring the units.