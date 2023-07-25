Castlegar City Council Talks Transit Services

Castlegar City Council recently heard from representatives of the West Kootenay Transit System on proposed changes in the years ahead.

One service expansion being considered is extending weekday transit services to 8PM in Castlegar and improving coverage for the south of town, with the City on the hook for roughly 80% of the proposed $249,000 municipal share price.

The presentation featured a plethora of new service options but bringing the Grandview Neighbourhood into Castlegar’s transit loop was highlighted as a top priority by elected officials.

Mayor Maria McFaddin explored expediting that request:

“There’s a whole senior development up there…. some of them don’t have licences and now they’re stuck somewhere that, that need to get to servicing and don’t have an option. That’s a big concern for me. The other concern is it is one of the fastest growing neighbourhoods in that area, in that end of town and we need to make sure we’re servicing it.”

RDCK Research Analysist Tom Dool says it is possible to expedite that request to get on next year's provincial budget:

“If it’s a year one initiative, it becomes a commitment in the budgeting process which then starts in October. So it is a hard commitment and it does not allow the City of Castlegar a lot of time to debate the issue, but it would lead to a commitment of expansion.”

If a request this year to permit that service is successful, it could still be two to three years until service extensions actually come to fruition.

Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff asked if a proposed increase in trips to Selkirk would address bus services currently stopping before the College's last class of the day:

“That’s exactly what we’re aiming to do….” explains Dool “…. Try and provide better connectivity to that campus, particularly as we’re talking about housing being extended on the campus. People are not going to want to live in a place we’re they can’t actually get to the services here in town, or the jobs….”

He adds that while the full bus fleet will be all-electric by 2040, ongoing challenges like local slopes and the need for heating will keep their current vehicles in rotation for the mean time.