Castlegar City Council to Consider Additional Collection Carts

Castlegar City Councillors were recently updated on the implementation of new curbside organics collection services.

A June 19th meeting will consider decisions like whether residents will get additional garbage carts, as well as decide the fate of the City’s free yard waste compost facility.

Director of Municipal Services Chris Hallam says options will include continuing to collect compost material for the community, receiving yard waste to transport it elsewhere, or closing operations:

“We still have a legacy pile, like we’ve got quite a large pile. Again once we confirm with testing that is a Class-A material, yes we can continue giving that away to the community…. We also have been using that material ourselves as the City on different types of projects where we need soil for things…. If you went with the second option where we are essentially taking what we chip down and transport off, eventually that legacy pile would deplete and we wouldn’t have that available for the community.”

Hallam explains what additional collection carts might look like:

“First option would be no additional cart, the second option would be the ability to purchase a second 120-litre cart and then you pay for the cart and the additional tipping fee…. The third option worthy of consideration is the ability for people to trade in their 120-litre cart and upsize to a 240-litre cart.”

The program launches the first week of July with communication and education, then 120-litre carts are delivered in late July, with the first collection day on August 21st.