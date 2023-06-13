Castlegar City Council Updated on Pending Pride Crosswalk

Castlegar City Council's first Committee of the Whole meeting for Pride Month 2023 heard an update on a pending Pride crosswalk.

Anne Simonen updated City Council after meeting with some members of Castlegar Pride in the spring to brainstorm locations, visuals and more:

“The crosswalk across the one-way block at fourth at Columbia was determined to be the best location. It’s a very visually prominent location, it’s right in the centre of our community, but operations had concerns about crosswalks crossing Columbia and the resulting increased wear and tear and the increased maintenance….”

“This is a product called Hot Tape, it’s a type of thermoplastic paint…. It can be maintained if needed between full restoration using an infrared machine so this is a product unlike some other products that are harder to maintain. It blends a really nice balance between paint which maybe will need to get done annually and a MMA style paint which needs to be fully removed in order to be restored.” adds Simonen

Recent brainstorming considered doing either a rainbow or the pride progress flag, but ultimately a six-color rainbow flag bounded by white bars was selected.

The pavement is pending an evaluation before work gets underway, with project completion estimated by the fall and subject to waiting times for paint supply.