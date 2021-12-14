Castlegar Council Addresses Community Letters

Castlegar City Council covered a pair of community letters for last week's correspondence.

Council is penning a letter of support for Castlegar's Fentanyl Opioid Working Group as they've yet to receive funding for next year. Councillor Sue Heaton Sherstobitoff led that discussion:

“They’ve drafted up a letter that just says that you know ‘we’re grateful for the community group and regional response for the overdose crises’ so I’m in favor of the City committing a letter….”

Councillor Dan Rye led the charge in forwarding a funding request regarding the Doukhobor Archives and Research Centre project to the City’s budget deliberations:

“It’s asking us if we…. Are interested in making any kind of monetary contributions so I think that’s a budget discussion….”

Councillor Maria McFaddin wondered what more project organizers might require:

“They’re talking about in-kind…. Can we for budget and I know it’s quick get clarification on in-kind? Like what could we do besides monetary….”

City Staff expects the Centre is hoping for help with permitting and inspection fees for the $1.4 million project.