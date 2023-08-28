Castlegar Council Adopts Blueberry Industrial Zoning Amendment

Castlegar City Council has adopted a zoning amendment at 4605-Columbia Avenue to permit an eco-industrial plaza near Blueberry.

The developer previously dropped cannabis production land-uses from the proposal following community concern and even more land-use revisions occurred following July's public hearing.

Councillor Cherryl MacLeod was impressed with the proponent’s public engagement and responses, between public meetings held by both the developer and the city:

“…. And I think when we had the meeting here in this forum they heard some more concerns and now I believe that their proposal before us now is viable…. I don’t know if in my time sitting here I’ve ever seen a developer or their agent be as amenable to what the citizens of the community wanted, because I’ve certainly not seen anybody else come and make as many changes to their application….”

Councillor Shirley Falstead wasn't so keen, citing impacts to nearby residents:

“They went out there thinking that this is a rural place and… Enjoy that property and their lifestyle and if you brought an industrial complex into any other part of town I’m sure the people would not be happy either. They built there with that lifestyle in mind.”

Mayor Maria McFaddin says her decision comes down to the city's guiding documents:

“And so for me I look through the lens that if I’m going to make a decision that goes against what our OCP says I have to have a very large reason to justify going against it and currently in our OCP and it’s been like that for I think almost 30 years, that land is deemed light-industrial, it’s just never been re-zoned because it’s never come before us.”

Additional prohibited land-uses for the industrial park zone include auto repair shops, auto body, truck repair, gas stations, recycle depots and cannabis retail.