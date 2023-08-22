Castlegar Council Approves Grant Application to Accelerate Housing

Castlegar City Council has plans to knockdown housing barriers and accelerate plans for housing supply with a new grant application.

The City has an estimated 464-housing unit deficit and if successful, aims to incentivize up to 308 additional units by 2026 with up to $14.6-million through a Housing Accelerator Fund.

Manager of Planning, Development & Sustainability Meeri Durand explains:

“It reflects that we already have a number of units that have already been approved for development within the city that are meeting that 464 unit gap. So the 308 units are those that we anticipate not to occur if we are not successful with this Housing Accelerator Fund grant.”

Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow commends Manager of Planning, Development & Sustainability Meeri Durand:

“This was a very short intake. It only had 45 days which for a four billion dollar program is very short. Meeri…. has been the complete lead on it and completely aligned it with council’s priorities and I know has put together a very competitive application.”

Mayor Maria McFaddin is pleased with the action plan's inclusion of secondary suites:

“It’s quite pricey to hit building code and put a proper legal secondary suite in so then you end up with one of two things: People who want to follow the rules not doing it or people doing it without some oversight. So I think it’s really important that we look at that, making sure we’re incentivizing and helping….”

Proposed projects include a downtown parking demand study, an infrastructure assessment of targeted growth areas and more.

Successful applications are selected in the fall, with 25% of the funding advanced in year one to support Action Plan initiatives.

If successful, staff proposes that 10% of funds go towards Action Plan initiatives, 35% go to affordable housing, 30% go to housing related infrastructure and the rest to community related amenities.