Castlegar Council Approves Housing Partners Ahead of Redevelopment

Castlegar City Council has awarded housing partners in a redevelopment project for 1224 3rd Street and 310 Columbia Avenue.

The City and Columbia Basin Trust jointly purchased those properties last year and an expression of interest favored aboriginally owned and operated Steel River Group and non-profit housing provider Lu-ma Native Housing Society.

Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff wasn't the only official at last week’s meeting concerned that council was becoming detached from the process:

“I would think whoever is sitting at the Kootenay Gallery, I think Councillor McFaddin, you know if you hear things there that maybe you should report them to us or whatever just to make some of us that do get questions or whatever from the public about it, that we have the best answers to go fourth right?”

There was also concern that the public would come to council for answers on the project as the building was purchased in-part by the City. City Staff explains while those concerns will be kept in mind, this stage of the process is simply to name who is involved.

“It really comes down to a philosophy of organizational structure and so for me I actually don’t think we need to be a part of more than what we have been. We knew you guys were going out for this…. We knew that this was the next step….” says Councillor Maria McFaddin

“This is basically like the second step after buying the property and the real work that we would be involved in as everyone has said, is yet to come. I agree as well with Councillor McFaddin I think the process is going to work best the way it’s working now.” adds Mayor Kirk Duff

The project in its entirety is re-developing the Kootenay Gallery of Art and will also feature Affordable Housing units. Next steps in the process will determine necessary agreements with those partners for Council's further consideration.