Castlegar Council Approves Overpass Lights and Garden Design Work

Castlegar City Council's correspondence matters on Monday, January 24th, approved the planning stages for a Japanese garden proposal right next to City Hall.

Councillor Sue Heaton Sherstobitoff is glad to hear the City's park and planning staff are supportive:

“…. Because I had concerns about the operation and maintenance and so we’re adding maybe another 39 hours in the year they’re estimating once it’s built or whatever, and then it’s probably going to be less than that….”

The proposed garden is in line with the City's Downtown Area Plan and could see picnic tables worked into the design. The proposal is set to later return for Council's approval now that planning and design work has the green light.

That same meeting also saw Council approve decorating the City's Highway Overpass with purple lights for Epilepsy Awareness Month, National Oral Health Month and World Thinking Day.

“April 4th and 10th for the Canadian Dental Hygienists, February 22nd for Girl Guides of Canada British Columbia Council and March 26th for the BC Epilepsy Society....” lists Councillor Sherstobitoff

One request also wanted a City of Castlegar sign lit up the same way, but as the City’s signage doesn’t operate that way the Overpass will have to do.