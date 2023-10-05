Castlegar Council Approves Sewage System Investments

Castlegar City Council recently approved two hefty investments into upgrading their sewage system.

A $60,000 dollar budget increase and $263,000 award for supply and delivery of UV Disinfection Equipment will improve treatment of wastewater at the north lagoons as directed by the Ministry.

Mayor Maria McFaddin says construction and installation of this system will need to be funded next year for $535,000:

“I just want to make sure…. Flag it for council…. That we can’t do one without the other. So that we’re aware that by approving this we’re making a commitment to approve that 525 (thousand) at budget time for next year….”

Another approved project will see a Geotube System installed at the South Sewage Treatment Plant to better manage production of smelly bio solids.

The total estimated cost for this project sits at $735,000.

Director of Municipal Services Chris Hallam says there were two choices, but this route has a quicker return on their investment:

“The other being an annual water centrifuge dewatering event where we would bring in a mobile centrifuge. We did do that one time last year (and) when you started to compare the costs of that operator capacity, a bunch of different variables…. Geotubes was the preferred solution.”

Hallam says the alternative is seeking lower bids in the spring, at which time they had hoped to complete the project:

“Our recommendation is to not do that because we do need to get going with a better way to manage our bio-solids. Because right now we are taking that material to the north lagoons and we are disposing of it there, which is not an ideal situation for us. So the quicker we can get something in place, the better overall.”

The City of Castlegar is also urging residents to be me mindful of what they flush down drains and toilets.

City crews have noticed an influx of harmful products in the sewer system that will ultimately result in more spending of tax dollars for the removal of fats, oils and grease, plus additional treatment costs at wastewater plants.

Grease in the drain system was identified as a factor in odor problems for the City earlier this year.