Castlegar Council Approves Temporary Use Permit for Winter Shelter

A Temporary Use Permit has been approved to allow the Way Out shelter to operate at 1660-Columbia Avenue, after Castlegar City Council first discussed the item for consideration on October 4th. The Castlegar and District Community Services Society will run the 13-bed winter shelter on conditions to follow the operational and communication plan presented to City Council.

The report to council lists just fewer than 30 letters of support and four letters in opposition received from community members. Concerns were raised by City Council regarding surrounding neighbours and businesses that are still feeling left out of the conversation, but Council will be checking in on The Society's progress and efforts to meet conditions throughout the season.

Councillor Brian Bogle is confident The Way Out shelter will be improved this year, also echoing some of his fellow councillor’s concerns:

“…. And I’m quite sure they did a major debrief, you know like what I would call a things right things wrong list, or lessons learned, but it looks to me that one of the lessons that they didn’t learn is that they need to be more proactive….”

Councillor Maria McFaddin says this year’s report to council is promising:

“I like what Mayor Duff had said about compliance and making sure that we’ve followed up. It’s like ‘okay we’re gonna [sic] give you the chance’ and making sure they actually follow through with what they said they were going to do and the reason I say that is because I actually read through the report and the interesting part I thought about the report is that they didn’t sugar coat the concerns that were brought to them….”

Councillor Cherryl MacLeod re-affirms that communication reports going to Council need to include information not privy to the public such as police visits:

“We need to know those kinds of stats and numbers right? Because I get that is a temporary use permit, but after we’ve given them so many temporary use permits then it gets to be a permanent thing and we’re not going to have necessarily the ability to try and massage this place, this system as we do right now …. The in-camera part of the report that we’re going to get every two weeks really clearly needs to outline some of these other things….”

Mayor Duff encouraged The Society to begin communicating with nearby neighbours shortly after Monday night’s discussions. The Temporary Use Permit lasts from date of issuance through to September 1st of next year. Council expressed that if conditions addressing concerns are not met there is potential they'll pull the permit.