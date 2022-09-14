Castlegar Council Approves Translocating of Turkeys

Castlegar City Council is supportive of translocating local wild turkeys across our Eastern border.

A letter from BC’s Ministry of Forests seeking approval to move the birds to southern Alberta was addressed during last week’s Regular Meeting.

Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff explains:

“Because apparently they have no turkeys and I’m pretty sure we have a lot of turkeys. They’re saying ‘there would be no cost to the city and we’re hoping that translocation efforts could begin this winter’….”

Councillor Bergen Price says his neighbourhood alone will be thrilled:

“…. Just blown away by the herd of turkeys that just run rampant around there and so you can’t shoot them, you definitely don’t feed them, but just to have an alternative to get them out of there I think that entire neighbourhood would be joined in arms….”

Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow says plans are proposed for this winter:

“They do propose to initiate captures in the winter of 2023 with 100 to 200 birds. Not all of them would come from this area, but we have lots of turkeys.”