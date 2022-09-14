Castlegar Council Approves Translocating of Turkeys
Castlegar City Council is supportive of translocating local wild turkeys across our Eastern border.
A letter from BC’s Ministry of Forests seeking approval to move the birds to southern Alberta was addressed during last week’s Regular Meeting.
Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff explains:
“Because apparently they have no turkeys and I’m pretty sure we have a lot of turkeys. They’re saying ‘there would be no cost to the city and we’re hoping that translocation efforts could begin this winter’….”
Councillor Bergen Price says his neighbourhood alone will be thrilled:
“…. Just blown away by the herd of turkeys that just run rampant around there and so you can’t shoot them, you definitely don’t feed them, but just to have an alternative to get them out of there I think that entire neighbourhood would be joined in arms….”
Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow says plans are proposed for this winter:
“They do propose to initiate captures in the winter of 2023 with 100 to 200 birds. Not all of them would come from this area, but we have lots of turkeys.”
The goal is to augment Alberta's turkey populations from areas with human and wildlife conflicts.
-
Nelson Council, Wildsafe Coordinator Talk Bears and Bear-Proof GarbageMayor Dooley asks those concerned about garbage smells to bear with the City as the impending organics program should launch over the next year. A pair of City Councilors then shared that residents want bear-proof garbage receptacles but can no longer get one for their properties.
-
Castlegar Launches Harvest Match Program to Address Bear ConflictsAll involved parties will hopefully benefit from the Harvest Match Pilot Program that launched last week. Castlegar became BC's tenth Bear-Smart community last year, but human-bear conflict this spring saw six bears destroyed which was recently addressed to City Council.
-
Nelson City Council Discusses Snow Clearing, FinancialsA Second Quarter Financials update on September 6th heard one City Councillor address a lack of incentive in current policy and programs that aim to put the onus of snow clearing on property owners.
-
Castlegar Airport Sees 95% Reliability Through August, moreCastlegar City Council heard from Airport Manager Maciej Habrych on August's operations at the West Kootenay Regional Airport.
-
RDCK Expands Evacuation Alert Due to Fry Creek WildfireThe Evacuation Alert is expanded to include part of the community of Johnsons Landing south of Gar Creek.
-
Nelson City Council Talks TUP Application for BreweryNelson City Council approved the temporary use permit application to allow a lounging license for the brewery amid a reportedly changing market, with seven new Kootenay breweries starting in just the past five years.
-
RDKB Hosts Open House on GF Community Centre ProjectThe event runs from 4PM through 7PM on September 19th at the Grand Forks Aquatic Centre; adjacent from the site of the proposed one-storey development at Hwy-3 on 19th Street.
-
Trail RCMP Details Tuesday Serious Motor IncidentTrail and Greater District RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue and Emergency Health Services responded at 6:10PM, September 6th, to a serious collision between two vehicles in the 3000-block of Highway 3B.
-
RDCK Issues Evacuation Alert for Birchdale and Fry Creek areaWhile smoke is preventing an accurate map of the fire; the size is estimated to be 150 hectares and burning in steep and inoperable terrain.