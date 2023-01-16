Castlegar Council Briefed on December Airport Operations

Castlegar City Council was recently briefed on December's operations at the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

Airport Manager Maciej Habrych details what he considers a rough month for the industry as a whole:

“We sustained twelve cancellations out of thirty-one attempts. Nineteen were good resulting in a sixty-one-percent success rate for December. A lot of them (cancellations) were obviously due to weather but the more frustrating ones were during the Vancouver ice and winter storm, which definitely wasn’t at a great time during the busy travel season.”

Habrych says the City is approved for $2.35-million in grants to expand both the apron and taxi-way:

“…. Which is a brand new design and build to allow free flow of aircraft around the main apron which is currently the biggest bottleneck for the airport commercial side of operations. So what this does is allows the simultaneous operation of multiple Q-400’s while not disrupting any aircraft movements behind them.”

“There’s going to be (expansion) two directions. The first one is going to go as much as I can to the casino, to the fence line…. Also it’s going to be going eastward, so towards the Ootischenia side let’s say, as much as I legally can for the regulations.”

Habrych says last year's roughly 40,000 total flights are a sign that numbers are improving post-pandemic.