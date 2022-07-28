Castlegar Council Briefed on Happipad Housing Initiative

A presentation to kick off last Monday’s Castlegar City Council meetings, July 18th, covered a shared housing initiative that's partnering with Selkirk College.

The delegation representing Happipad says the mobile application links hosts and renters. Happipad covers everything from background checks, monthly check-ins and meetings, to contracts, revenue share options, cost plans and more. Rental periods are 30 days minimum and mostly range between four and 12 months with renewal options.

Councillor Bergen Price says his own experiencing offering rentals has proved the need for a program of this kind:

“…. Just seeing the flood of people coming in and saying you know ‘I’d like to rent, I need to rent’ and I know we can’t find any place to really live in this City. It’s especially struggling for students who don’t have a whole lot of alternative income, so I think this is a really good alternative….”

“…. Certainly good luck to you and great success with this because you need to do something for sure and feel free to drop us a note every now and then to let us know how it’s going….” Mayor Kirk Duff tells presenters

Councillor Maria McFaddin says if the delegation is correct about a three-month contract termination process; that’s one section that perhaps could use some re-consideration:

“… And the concern with a lot of these seniors is ‘I don’t know this person and if it doesn’t work out I’m okay for a short period of time, but three months might be too long’…. So I guess that’s what I think is the pushback that you’re going to get.”

There are reportedly over 40 students on the Castlegar waiting list and over 50 students waiting in Nelson. Hosts pay a $50 matching fee plus 5% of the monthly rent to cover program administration costs. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more on this story to follow.