Castlegar Council Briefed on Proposed 12 Metre Tall Play Structure

Castlegar City Council was briefed not too long ago, June 27th, on Phase 3 of the Millennium Park Project including a proposed play structure.

The build would be Canada's tallest Castle Play Structure and includes dozens of features, natural materials and a weather resistant hardwood. Details like where exactly it would land, however, are still up in the air.

Manager of Engineering and Infrastructure Travis Christianson says not only does the Castle theme fit the City, but the structure’s visuals would compliment the forest and river.

“Castlegar is known as a wood first community by the Council of Forest Industries so that’s why we went that direction. The height, it’s actually to the top of the flag pole it’s twelve metres. So after doing research we have established it would actually be Canada’s tallest Castle Play Structure.”

When discussions reached proposed flooring materials Councillor Cherryl MacLeod pointed to rubber matting at the Robson Community School. She says if they’re going all-in on the Play Structure; they need to be using the most suitable possible materials:

“…. Almost every one of them where the two colors meet sort of there’s now a split in that seam so you might want to just come and have a look at ours before, if that’s what you ultimately choose. Because I don’t know that we’d have…. I love the softness of it but even underneath it when you’re walking on it, it kind of waves…. I don’t know what happened.”

“I have five grandkids I’m going to be chasing them down that slide and you know what I’m really excited about is the fact that it’s closed in. I always had to have a towel in my truck when we went to every other playground in Castlegar, because even in the morning when you go there’s dew on them. So the fact that this ones enclosed will make it so much more accessible.” adds Councillor MacLeod

Next comes a tender proposal, notifying First Nations, completing an architectural assessment, tenders for building and installation, pathway design and much more. The opening is slated for next summer.