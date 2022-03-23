Castlegar Council Commits Funding to Support Ukraine Crisis

The Ukrainian crisis was front of mind once again for Castlegar City Council on Monday, March 21st, facing a letter from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

The call for support was met by three motions from Mayor Kirk Duff: One to donate $1000, one to raise Ukraine's flag outside City Hall and another to change the overpass lights to yellow and blue until July.

“…. For people to be able to come over here on an emergency basis; they’ve increased it from the standard two years to three years and I think Canada should be prepared to consider at some point permanent residency for these individuals…. depending on what’s left of their own country…. Leaving the higher level politics to the federal government to deal with is probably at this point in time the thing to do but where we can have impact I think is the three motions we passed here tonight, but also be ready to do our part if called upon to do our individual part to help Ukrainians….” says Mayor Kirk Duff

“I just want to thank the City; I think this is a great thing we’re doing here. Obviously everything that’s going on over there in Ukraine is awful and I couldn’t even imagine, sitting here in one of the luckiest areas to grow up in here, Castlegar, so my heart goes out for them and I appreciate the fact that we’re doing this to help in any way we can over there….” adds Councillor Bergen Price

The motion was passed unanimously. This after Nelson City Council voted to donate $1000 last month and encouraged other local governments to follow suit. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more from this week’s City Council action to follow.