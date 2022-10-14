Castlegar Council Considers Castle Play Structure Supply and Delivery

Earlier this month saw Castlegar City Council approve over $800,000 for supply and delivery of a 12-metre tall Castle Play Structure.

The impending structure still doesn't have a concrete location at Millennium Park and will take roughly eight months to build before installation.

“So this is just supply and delivery now for the $800,000. We also need to procure installation and installation of a structure this large to meet CSA standards is quite expensive on its own….” explains Manager of Engineering and Infrastructure Travis Christianson

Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff asked Christianson about the playground's accessibility:

“The structure we’ve chosen to proceed with; the design doesn’t work well, this particular structure for accessibility on certain levels of the castle itself being that it’s a castle. What is incorporated on the ground level is several amenities that are accessible. There’s talking tubes, there’s hanging hammocks….” explains the Manager of Engineering and Infrastructure

Furthermore, staff told Councillor Heaton-Sherstobitoff that if Council wants to increase accessibility, extra amenities could be discussed further down the road and brought to future budget deliberations.

“That’s kind of where I was going at; just that main level right? So if they have other siblings that they’re up there at (the) second or third (level), that they’re not just playing with one or two things. So the nodes or whatever you called that would be what I’d be interested in exploring.” she says

Kelowna's Parkworks Solutions is being contracted, beating just one other tender. Staff is expected to present on proposed locations for the structure once a number of assessments have been completed.