Castlegar Council Considers Collection Cart Options

Adoption is up tonight, June 27th, for Castlegar City Council after recently voting to permit the purchase of one additional garbage collection cart for residents.

This as new 121-litre carts were ordered to support the Curbside Organics Collection Program kicking off in August, but some elected officials had shared concern that more storage might be necessary.

Options were to stick with just one cart per dwelling, allow for the purchase of an additional 121-litre cart, or permit upsizing carts to 242-literes.

City Council’s June 19th Committee of the Whole heard Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff expressed support for just the one collection cart per dwelling:

“Once you start an organic program garbage is reduced by about 50% out of your household and I think with our commitment to work with our residents and businesses to learn how to take steps to reduce your impact on the environment, I don’t think we can do that unless we stick with the smaller one….”

On the other hand, Mayor Maria McFaddin had a number of concerns:

“One: people who have very big families in their homes and the implications of that…. And the changing demographics of homes in our community and all of that…. The second one is families who have kids at home and have diapers; all of the things that can’t go in organics….”

Councillor Brian Bogle had a similar outlook:

“I think the option (additional cart) is a good choice for the community, the costs are covered by the residents, and as their circumstances change they may opt out of paying for the two-cart pick-up.”

Staff's initial recommendation, the single 121-litre collection cart, was believed to be more supportive of Zero Waste Community Initiatives and the City's ability to meet criteria in the Shared Cost Agreement.

The second cart option will see a one-time administration fee to offset associated costs, plus an annual fee for increased collection and disposal.

Staff shared that if the community was unhappy with council's choice, the door to re-explore these options would remain open.