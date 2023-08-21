Castlegar Council Considers Collection Program Rates

This week is the first time Castlegar's new organics collection and bi-weekly garbage collection happen together, while behind the scenes, City Council is considering collection rates and regulations.

Residents can expect to pay about $77 more annually for garbage, recycling and organics collection in 2024.

Director of Municipal Services Chris Hallam says this combination will reduce overall tipping fees, with waste reduction and diversion playing a big part:

“Tipping fees for garbage at the landfill are $137.50 per ton and tipping fees for organics are $88 per ton so quite a significant reduction in cost for tipping fees, which is why it is beneficial…. It does save costs in the long run.”

Hallam says yard waste rates are based on estimated volumes and rates, pending a contract:

“We did research rates for trucking and things like that, that we know we’re going to have to do to get good estimates, but we haven’t formalized any contracts for that work yet and so until we do that and realize actual costs we won’t know for sure, but I think all we would do is adjust future rates if there was an increase or decrease in what we estimated.”

Mayor Maria McFaddin says while the change maybe hard to digest or adjust to, feedback should be respectful:

“Communications sometimes of the public on what they appreciate and don’t appreciate is not acceptable and I do think it’s okay to disagree and it’s okay to not like the decisions that are being made but the way that you approach that and especially the way you treat our staff and us as councillors, there needs to be a higher expectation.”

This year's garbage, recycling and yard waste collection cost has been adjusted to recover over $60,000 due to extending the current service agreement from April to August 21st.

Adoption of these rates and regulations goes September 5th.