Castlegar Council Considers Columbia Zoning Amendment

A Zoning Amendment application for 4605-Columbia Avenue came before Castlegar City Council last week, November 21st.

Council passed the motion also proposing to permit 12 acres of the subject property to be used for indoor micro cannabis cultivating and processing.

Mayor Maria McFaddin explains that passing first two readings of a bylaw is all about hearing from the public:

“It’s really our way to go and say ‘okay community what do you say?’ and so I am open to having that conversation with the community and seeing what they want to do. Mostly around (where) my concern would come in is we’re taking residential which we’ve just heard –housing and all this stuff, land and all those things and switching it to industrial so of course there are concerns….”

Councillor Shirley Falstead shared her thoughts on the proposal:

“I did a bit of research myself and in the past three years in Canada fifteen cannabis facilities have gone bankrupt. What happens if we do rezoning and this is the sixteenth one that goes bankrupt? How does that impact that particular piece of property being rezoned?”

The Bounce Radio Newsroom incorrectly quoted Councillor Sandy Bojechko for the above quote during this morning’s radio news casts.

Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow explains the province owns some of the lands in question, but there is a plan in place:

“There is a portion of it that is still City right of way and there is a portion that went through this lot. We worked with the province and they have provided us the right away, for the southern portion. The portion that goes through the remainder of the lot, the expectation is that they would dedicate that as road right of way, then once constructed out it would become part of the city’s road network.”

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more on this to follow.