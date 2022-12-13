Castlegar Council Considers Community Grant Request

A funding request made to Castlegar City Council earlier this year from representatives of the Castlegar Refugee Project was finally answered last week.

The local group sponsors families under the United Nation Refugee Asylum Seeker status and sought $5000 from the City towards their $40,000 goal. This is to support a family of four from Myanmar who are living in Malaysia.

Councillor Cherryl MacLeod was the first to express their support on December 5th:

“I’m going to be voting in favor of this, I think that any opportunity we have to use that money for this kind of a project would be well worth it.”

Councillor Brian Bogle is thrilled to hear the organization was already at $27,000 by late November:

“I was very happy when I was talking to Mr. Durand and he said how close they were on the totals and I was really happy to see it on the agenda tonight, so I’ll definitely be voting in support.”

Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff kicked off the decision to carry leftover grant funds through to next year’s Council Resolutions Grants pool:

“…. It’s the fourth quarter, end of the year, we still have ten-thousand and some dollars left; are we going to roll that over for next year? Because I know that Castlegar Festival: they want five thousand for their fiftieth anniversary so I would like that to be rolled over….”

The organization's end-of-year total is $35,000 out of the $40,000 goal which allows the sponsorship application to start this year instead of late 2023.