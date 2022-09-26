Castlegar Council Considers Cost Sharing and Latecomer Fees

Castlegar City Council was recently briefed on Cost Sharing and Latecomer Fees regarding a local housing project.

Manager of Corporate Services Nicole Brown explained to City Council last week that the Twin River Estates housing development is moving to Phase 2B:

“…. The cumulative impacts of both Phase 2A and 2B of this sub-division, in addition with the current sub-division on Toba Road, has triggered an increased standard by CPR at the crossing on 5th Avenue.”

The project at 3805 Columbia Avenue proposes a 52-residential lot phased subdivision, but a 21-residential lot subdivision at the end of Toba Road, 3705 Columbia Avenue, is considered one of the benefitting properties from off-site works. CPR crossing upgrades total $333,576.46.

Manager of Engineering and Infrastructure Travis Christianson gave council the rest of the run-down:

“There isn’t a requirement for arms or gates. The cross product of trains verses vehicles is increasing and that triggers warning systems, so bells alarms and flashing lights….”

“…. It’s not enough traffic to actually require the physical gates, but it will include upgrading the surface from right now which is just timber, wooden, to concrete panels like you’ll see on some of the other crossings.”

The Cost Sharing Agreement with the 3805 Columbia Avenue property owner totals $302,521.12. That’s $83,590.62 for Phase 2A, $128,103.27 for Phase 2B plus the City’s portion of $90,827.23 for Phase 1.

Just over $31,000 in Latecomer Charges is planned for the Toba Road housing development, but the City is covering upfront costs of both housing projects, totalling $121,822.57 to be recovered accordingly over 15 years.

Adoption is slated for October 3rd.