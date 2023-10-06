Castlegar Council Considers Q3 Community Grant Applications

Adoption is set for Tuesday, October 10th, on Castlegar City Council's quarter-three Community Grant Applications.

The Castlegar Queen Committee requested $5000 so youth ambassadors can represent the City in other communities, but the application is better suited for budget deliberations further down the road.

Councillor Cherryl MacLeod was one of a number of elected official who were not happy to learn that the City’s Grants Policy does not permit funding travel outside of city limits:

“That is probably the single most expensive part of the Castlegar Queen Committee operation is the travelling around so yeah I understand that is the way the policy is written now but I really would like us to take the opportunity to look at that at some point and to change it.”

“So that was written into the policy because we heard from a lot of people in businesses here that it was city money going out of our community and not being used. So to get where we are in that policy it took months and months and actually years.” adds Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff

Council was happy with the Syilx Okanagan Nation Alliance's $357 request for educational signage in their Bank Swallow Colony protection efforts below Heritage Way.