Castlegar Council Considers Shelter TUP, Hears From BC Housing, more

Adoption is set for August 15th after Monday's consideration of a Temporary Use Permit for Castlegar's The Way Out Shelter.

The shelter operated by the Castlegar and District Community Services Society provides 10 beds to men, three beds to women, and over the past two years has temporarily housed over 100 people and provided over 11,000 meals. Last season, April 1st 2021 through March 31st 2022, saw 91 vulnerable individuals given shelter; 63 men, 25 men and 3 anonymous clients. The facility focuses on winter operations but received funding last year to operate outside of November through March due to the pandemic.

City Staff says the 1660 Columbia Avenue location isn't ideal, but feedback gathered from a July 11th meeting between the Castlegar Chamber of Commerce, Community Integrated Services Collaborative and both member and non-member-busineses aims to make the best out of the situation. A report to Council categorizes feedback and concerns relative to CDCSS’s level of control. The general idea is that while the need for these services aren't going anywhere in Castlegar, by further refining the Shelter process each year the City can start catching up.

Councillor Maria McFaddin was the first official following the July 18th presentation to highlight an ongoing lack of communication:

“I believe you when you’re saying ‘okay we’ve gone to businesses, we’ve handed out these business cards, we’ve said hey come talk to us when you have an issue’, but then I’m hearing from the business community and the residential community that that’s not happening, and so here’s the problem: If I hear it once then I’m like ‘okay I get it I’m in the line of work, people complain, they don’t see it accurately’, but when I’m hearing it multiple times….”

Councillor Dan Rye says all parties need to have the same general knowledge to be on the same page:

“I probably sat here two years ago when this first came up and I said education was going to be a huge piece in this and I still believe it is and I still think that we’re two years later down the road and education is still a big piece in this and I don’t think it’s ever going to end, but all sides need to do a better job on the education.”

Councillor Bergen Price sought more collaboration:

“When this first happened everyone was looking to the City for answers and we said ‘well hey it’s not actually our responsibility’ and I think to some degree it kind of should be. With that being said I know we spoke about a bi-weekly report that you send into the City….”

City Staff explains that near-weekly reports have been going to the City, just not before City Council. Should the Community Collaborative help fine-tune the shelter's Communications Plan as suggested in the attached conditions, those reports will also go to City Council.

Executive Director Kristein Johnson says operators left the July 11th gathering committed to transparency:

“We can start documented everything and anything, you know that fire was called six times this month: Three times because of false alarms, once because of an overdose, whatever we can start documenting all of that….”

Johnson adds she's even willing to filter public reports through the media if privacy can be protected.

Mayor Kirk Duff says as shelter operations become more refined year after year, so should security:

“I would love to see more outreach hours to start earlier in the day, combined with the other comment I heard and it’s been mentioned already here, is the security issue for overnight. Which is not your direct responsibility, and I mean security for the entire zone including the residential parts….”

Councillor Cheryl MacLeod tells BC Housing presenters that public washrooms similar to those in Nelson could help alleviate some business concerns:

“Like that is a huge need, I think, here. The only public washrooms we have are the Millennium right and that is the very north end of town. The shelter is here now; like if I’m someone of the 12 to 18 that are banned from the shelter, where do I go to use a washroom? ….As a City that’s not in our budget…. If I’m banned from the shelter and I can’t go there to have a shower or use the washroom, would that ever be something that BC Housing would help us to provide?

BC Housing’s Nanette Drobot didn’t exactly decline:

“I think we would entertain anything to be honest I mean I think we’ve been super flexible in some of the opportunities that are out there and each community is unique. So you could ask us.”

“….So our involvement in the shelter is really around funding it, providing as much support and resources for the non-profit to deliver the shelter services. The neighbourhood impacts are a collaboration I would say and in many community we continue to partner with other agencies to support dealing with vandalism…. In some cases we’ve paid for extra security outside the shelter….” adds Drobot

“At the chamber meeting with the businesses that is one of the solutions was a lot of businesses; they’re too small and they don’t have a lot of extra funds for security cameras and that so maybe that’s something that we can reach out to you for along with the bathroom….” says Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff

The Castlegar Fire Department sums last year's 6.85% call volume increase and this year's 8.36% to the City's homeless, but Council’s report notes increased homelessness is being experienced in communities across Canada. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more as this story progresses.