Castlegar Council Considers Strata Cancellation Policy

A Bare Land Strata Cancellation Policy is up for adoption in Castlegar today, June 19th, after hearing interest to dissolve the Emerald Green strata earlier this year.

The City currently lacks policy for the fist-of-it's kind application but new documentation before City Council on June 5th outlines transferring responsibilities, payments, timelines and more.

Manager of Planning, Development & Sustainability Meeri Durand explains that strata corporations must notify local government 90-days in advance, but the review process could take even longer:

“Within the policy the only time limitation is that we would get back to them within 60 days of a receipt of the request, there is no obligation for staff to be able to conduct that review within that 90-day time period as well.”

“The City’s not a decision maker when it comes to strata termination. The only role that we play as a city is whether we are willing to take on the services associated with those strata configurations and those services can range from things like just road maintenance, to garbage collection, to a variety or number of things.”

Durand speaks to the $2500 base-fee for staff to undertake reviews:

“We often get requests or FOI requests or ‘could I see the records from the subdivision that was approved in the 80’s or 90’s’ and it takes a lot of staff effort to pull those records out and undertake review and in many cases those records are incomplete.”

Reviews are estimated to take up to 40 hours each to inform recommendations to City Council on the transfer of responsibility for services.

Besides Emerald Green, Castlegar has five additional bare-land strata subdivisions.

Strata termination requires an 80% vote from strata owners.