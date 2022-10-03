Castlegar Council Considers Tax Exemptions

Castlegar City Council considered Permissive Tax Exemptions last month, September 20th, with adoption slated for today.

This year saw 37 applications of which 34 organizations applied last year and three are new, but one proposed exemption totalling $3549 sparked debate.

Mayor Kirk Duff recalls supporting the agreement that dates back to when the Kinnaird Hall was purchased from the City:

“I was actually, and this really dates me, at the council table when we signed the sale agreement with the carpenters. And I do remember the discussions that we held, because they got it for a fair price but in return they even offered up that they would be letting the hall be used for free for most groups….”

This year's exemptions are projected to cost the City $223,450.

Councillor Dan Rye was just one official on September 20th hoping for a deeper look at exemptions moving forward:

“This is getting to be…. it’s big money; we’re getting close to a quarter of a million dollars every year and I know some of these ones are always going to be exempt. But there are communities in the province that are looking at this and are starting to ask questions, as far as…. the tax payers are subsidizing a lot of this stuff….”

Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow suggests the incoming City Council give further consideration on the policy through strategic planning sessions:

“It’s to establish what their values are and what they would like to promote within the community and this one of the direct ways that you can support that. So I think council could potentially be making some short-term decisions based on a financial implication, where you’re potentially putting housing at risk and-or some of those community groups that are providing some of the foundational pieces for the core values that council would like to put forward….”

Adoption is slated for today, October 3rd, at Castlegar City Council‘s regular meeting.