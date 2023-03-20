Castlegar Council Considers Waste Collection Agreement Extension

Castlegar City Council is set to adopt the extension of a Waste Collection and Disposal Services Agreement at tonight’s Regular Meeting, March 20th.

The item was discussed back on March 6th and one takeaway was an over $12,000 increase for total month-to-month costs.

Director of Municipal Services Chris Hallum explains the price jump:

“As people got better at recycling the volumes increased which meant it was taking them longer to collect everything, so they ended up adding a second truck for recycling collection. So the increased cost is accounting for the cost of that truck now, because they were just absorbing that cost.”

Mayor Maria McFaddin says funds are supporting a worthy service:

“They do great work. I hear a lot of complaints of our regional partners who are not getting that same level of service, so I do really appreciate waste management and the work they do and I do also know that…. our local branch here actually was recognized BC-wide for their organization and how they’re running….”

Councillor Brian Bogle was also happy with the recommendation:

“Based on the history of waste management in Castlegar I think they’ve done a good job for us; they’re a professional company. Yes the rates obviously have gone up but conversely they are not telling us ‘okay well here’s the new rates and you have to sign or we’re cutting you off’ either so to me it’s professional negotiations….”

The existing contract in Castlegar, ending March 31st, accounted for a 2% annual increase of inflation, but inflation has been substantially higher. This decision proceeds a targeted August 1st implementation for new Curbside Organics Collection and a new Service Contract for the City, although staff predicts variables that could delay that process into the fall.

