Castlegar Council Considers Water, Sewer, Waste Rates

Adoption isn’t expected for another couple of weeks but Castlegar City Council has considered and discussed amended rates and regulations for water, sewer, solid waste and recycling.

A 5.6% Municipal Price Index saw recommendations to raise Water Rates by 5.6% and Sewer Rates by 6.5% next year.

Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff says so long as the City can maintain reserves and plan for future maintenance, she's happy:

“Between the water and the sewer that’s a $4.10 a month increase plus whatever additional consumption hey? So I’m not willing to go over 5.6% on that….”

A 2% increase is proposed for Solid Waste and Recycling rates ahead of adoption on December 19th.

Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow told Councillor Sherstobitoff that the City has some catching up to do on publically reporting their progress reducing garbage:

“Just so people realize like the whole intent that we went through this whole process eight years ago (or) nine years ago, I can’t remember, is less garbage m(and) ore all the rest and we’re getting to that point now, so it would be nice to get back to the public on that.” she says

Councillor Brian Bogle referred to an article that cited around 40% of garbage going to landfills on the coast shouldn't actually be there:

“I was a little bit shocked when I read that but when you look at a bag of garbage it makes sense right? Other provinces actually have a provincial law of what can or cannot go in the garbage….”

Speaking of garbage; council also considered what carts will be utilized for residential curbside collection. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.