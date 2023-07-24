Castlegar Council Continues Progress on Castle Play Structure

Progress continues on Castlegar's pending Castle Play Structure, with a contract now awarded for the project’s final step in procurement.

Manager of Engineering and infrastructure Travis Christianson says this contract covers site-works that the playground will sit on:

“Which includes a concrete edger around the whole area that the pour-in place will be contained within. It includes landscaping, trees, fencing, benches, (and) concrete pads for the benches. So anything in and around the area that adds to the area as far as shading, seating for parents….”

The over $365,000 contract to Marwest Industries is about $50,000 beyond estimated construction costs, but before negotiations the original tender price came in at almost $429,000.

Christianson explains that contingency savings and more should help cushion the blow:

“Something we’ve also discussed is bench sponsorships that have been done elsewhere in Millennium Park and because there’s going to be about sixteen seating options, there are lots of opportunities to look for sponsorships through the benches.”

Three accessible play features costing $175,000 were approved back in May.